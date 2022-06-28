Jones targets a further four summer signings at Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is looking to improve his squad

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed he is looking to bring in four more outfield players before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Town have already added Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty and Matt Macey for undisclosed fees to bolster a squad that reached the Championship play-offs last term, with Kal Naismith, Danny Hylton and Peter Kioso moving on.

However, Jones is keen to continue his recruitment, knowing full well the areas he has in mind to strengthen, saying: “We’re looking to bring in two midfield players and one attacking player, we’d like to sign another defender as well, that’s what we want to do, that will be us done then.

“Effectively you could see four coming in, we’ll have to see, we’ve got big numbers now, so we’ll see.

“One or two would need to go out, but we’re in a really strong position for a first week of pre-season.

“All we’re looking to do now is add quality, not just bodies, we’ve got bodies.

"We’ve got a fantastic squad already, but we still want to push boundaries and get better, because historically, we’ve got better every year.

"To do that from last year, is going to take a big push and to do that, we just need a little bit more quality and keep adding.”

With Luton finishing in sixth spot last season, their best second tier league placing since winning promotion to the old Division One back in 1982, the Hatters boss appreciates it is a tough ask to improve even further going into their fourth consecutive campaign at this level.

“It’s always going to be a tougher window because what we’re trying to effectively do is add better.

"Now two problems with that, one we’ve got a really good, fantastic squad anyway, and then to get better on our budget is again, slightly difficult, or is challenging at times.

"But we’ve been bold, we’ve been brave, we’ve been backed once again by Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the board.