Jones targets two or three in 'busy' end to the transfer window

Luton boss Graeme Jones is hopeful of having a busy transfer deadline day tomorrow as he looks to bolster his squad for the Championship campaign.

The Hatters chief has until 5pm in which to sign players, before the window closes until January.

Jones, who has already made seven additions this summer, is targeting taking that number into double figures, as he said: “I hope to have a busy time.

“I still think we need two or three in to help the group of players that’s here to make sure when the window closes we’re strong until the first of January.

“I wouldn’t say there’s anything imminent, it’s been a little bit frustrating over the last four or five days, but we are definitely on the case with two or three, so we’ll see where that takes us.

“I’m far down the line with positions, I’d prefer to keep that to myself if you don’t mind, but we’ve been speaking to a number of clubs about their players, list A, B and C.

“So we’ll just see in the next 24 hours, but it should be no more than three.”