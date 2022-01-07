Jones: There's no sentiment behind decision to bring Sheehan back to the Hatters

Former Luton skipper Alan Sheehan is back at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Nathan Jones insists there is no sentiment behind the decision to appoint ex-Hatters skipper Alan Sheehan to the backroom staff at Kenilworth Road.

The popular Irishman had a terrific four years with the club from January 2016 to January 2020, playing 135 times and scoring nine goals, as Town won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

Sheehan becomes one of a number of former players currently employed by Luton with Mick Harford, Adrian Forbes, Paul Benson and Alan McCormack all having roles either on the coaching staff or within the academy.

Although Jones has hinted in the past that he could see more ex-Hatters returning to work at the club, he was quick to point out they will have earned their opportunity on merit, saying: "We don’t ever make these decisions lightly.

"We always do real homework and we don’t ever do this on sentiment, but we felt it was the right time to add someone to the environment and develop another coach, with Chris Cohen’s role really enhancing.

“We are giving Chris more responsibility all the time due to his outstanding contribution since he joined us from Nottingham Forest early last season.

"We felt that we needed to take a few things off him in terms of supplementary coaching, but we needed to get the right one in.

“Again, I know the fans will be excited because Sheez was so popular as a player and contributed so much to our success.