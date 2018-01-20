Jones thrilled as Luton show some 'steel'

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see his side show a different facet to their game during this afternoon’s battling 1-0 win over Morecambe.

With Hatters nowhere near their best for long periods, or showing the type of form that has seen them rack up 41 goals in front of their own fans this season, they still managed to pick up another crucial victory courtesy of Johnny Mullins' second half strike.

Speaking to the press, Jones felt it was vital his team showed they could win in such a manner, saying: "We weren't at our best today, but I was delighted with the result as it showed a different side to us.

"We said, there's no god given right we're going to win four, five, seven and eights here.

"Morecambe are in good form, they came here, they've set up, they're big, strong, they're organised. they got plenty of men behind the ball, so it's difficult for us.

"I thought first half our structure was excellent without scoring, but we did enough to get opportunities and just needed a little bit more cutting edge, that final ball.

"But second half we had to grind it out. The goal came against the run of play, but at a great time for us, because then when we made the change we finished much stronger and could have extended the lead.

"We've had to dig in and show a different side to us. It's not the fluent, high scoring, wonderful side, but a side that has a bit of steel about it and we did, we all had to dig in and put a shift in."

Jones, who won promotion himself as player, felt there were similarities between the display he witnessed from his Luton side at Kenilworth Road, and what he had experienced in the past, adding: “Trust me, I’ve played in a team when I was at Brighton, and we won League Two and then League One straight after.

“We had Bobby Zamora up top who we always knew would score a goal for us and then what we did was we worked and ground teams down.

“Sometimes we were fluent and scored threes and fours, and we had good footballers and good workers, but we had to grind out results so many times, to get that promotion and we did that, and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“It’s not fluent and it’s not champagne and roses week in week out, you’ve got to grind out results and we showed a bit of steel today and I’m delighted.”