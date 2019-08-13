Jones thrilled to get Cardiff rematch in the second round

Luton boss Graeme Jones declared hs was overjoyed to be handed a trip to Cardiff City in the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating Ipswich Town this evening.

Town's reward for seeing off the Tractor Boys 3-1 at Kenilworth Road, was a visit to Wales, after having lost to the Bluebirds 2-1 on Saturday, Isaac Vassell scoring a stoppage time winner.

However, Jones said: "I'm delighted, absolutely delighted.

"We had a post match meeting yesterday (Monday), it took me five hours to go through it on Saturday and Sunday, and the boys know what we need to improve on in the next game.

"So in two weeks time we’re going to measure that improvement. I'm really, really happy with the fixture."

Lloyd Jones got a Town team, with 11 changes from the weekend, up and running against Ipswich, burying a header from Izzy Brown's delicious cross on eight minutes.

Elliot Lee's penalty (17) made it 2-0, with Andrew Shinnie's goal 10 minutes into the second half killing off any resistance from the visitors.

They pulled one back through Armando Dobra with 15 to go, as on his recording first victory as Luton manager, Jones added: "For the first 45 minutes (I was delighted), second 45, we had a few forced changes to make (Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Bolton going off), I don’t think we were fluent, as I wanted to really go for the throat and take the game out of sight.

"We gave a stupid goal away which is disappointing, but overall, first win of the season, we’re up and running, it’s positive, so I’m happy.

“We’ve been competitive in the first two games, first win tonight, so take a minute out of the game at the weekend (stoppage time defeat to Cardiff) and we’re sitting here a lot happier.”