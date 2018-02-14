Jones thrilled to give Town's fans another complete performance

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was elated to send the home fans away happy yet again after they witnessed a superb display during last night's 4-1 victory over Crawley.

James Collins scored twice, including a penalty, while Olly Lee and Luke Berry were on target as the Hatters supporters witnessed a 13th league win of the season at Kenilworth Road.

Jones himself clearly enjoyed it too, spending a good minute celebrating with the fans before heading down the tunnel after the full time whistle, as on the extended jubilant scenes, he said: “I won’t see them for 10 days, so I thought I’d milk it a little bit.

“They’ve been brilliant for us, they were brilliant at the weekend (at Stevenage), they’d have been disappointed, but we gave them a proper performance tonight.

“I’ve been here two years and that was as good performance as we’ve put on.

“I know we scored sevens and eights before, but that was pretty much complete.

“It would have been complete if we hadn’t have given the goal away, but some of the football, some of our attacking play was wonderful.

“I thought we were convincing tonight, and the way we went about it, I‘m so proud of them, I really, really am."

Town now have the weekend off, and although Jones didn’t feel that was a burden, with sides having games in hand on his team anyway, he knew it was important to go into their 10 day break with a victory and put the onus firmly on the chasing pack.

He added: “Tonight was one of those nights where because we’re not playing Saturday, we needed a win.

“There was no pressure on us because we still would have been top of the league on Saturday, but it just puts the pressure on others to get that win.

“We’re in good form as well, the trouble is we’re not in form where we’ve won seven out of eight, but consistently, we’ve got 67 points and we’re still in mid-February.

“That’s a good haul to get, so we must have been consistent throughout every month and we have been.“