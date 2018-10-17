Jones thrilled to have Hylton back

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to have striker Danny Hylton back once more after he returned at Barnsley on Saturday.

The forward came on for the last 11 minutes, his first action since September 25, as Luton slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

The more minutes we can get from Hylts, the better team we’ll be. James Collins

He may have had a penalty in the final moments, dragged down by Liam Lindsay, but on being available once more after missing Town’s last seven league matches with a neural injury, Jones said: “e’re very delighted to have Danny back, he’s a big player for us.

“(Luke) Berry’s not too far off either, so it will be good to be more competitive in the weeks coming.”

Team-mate James Collins added: “It’s lovely to see him back, I know he’s been working hard the last few weeks in the gym and with the physio, so credit to him.

“He’s back and he’s been looking lively in training as well, so the more minutes we can get from Hylts, the better team we’ll be.”