Jones to make a call on what is the best option for Town attacker Muskwe ahead of deadline day

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Town boss Nathan Jones faces a decision over the best course of action for attacker Admiral Muskwe before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old was handed his first league start of the campaign in the 2-0 win at Swansea City recently, impressing in his hour on the pitch and forcing a save out of home keeper Andy Fisher.

He was back on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Friday evening though, alongside fellow forwards Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome as Jones went for Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo up top.

With Luton having a number of attacking options available, plus Harry Cornick still to come back from injury, then Jones has to work out whether to keep the former Leicester attacker in his 25-man Championship squad, or loan him out to another club for some regular game time.

He said: “It’s evaluating what’s best for him.

“He’ll be a valuable member of our squad, it’s just what game time he has and then you have to balance that against development and improvement.

“If he stays in and around us, he’ll play games, then it’s how many games he plays and we’ll have a decision.

“Would 15-20 games wherever, would that benefit him?

“So it’s all these decisions we have to make.

“Admiral’s really close, we always trust in Admiral.

"We like him, he has something totally different from what we have, it’s just how much are we going to use him?

“We have to be fair to him, to everyone really, and keep everyone moving forward.

“Then, of course, Admiral has to take those opportunities when he gets them.”

If Muskwe does stay at Kenilworth Road, then Jones will have no issues in using him during Town’s second tier campaign, adding: “He was part of a real good performance at the weekend.

“We had to be at our best, beating a real tough Swansea team, and he was part of that.