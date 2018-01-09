Jones to make changes for Checkatrade Trophy clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will rotate his squad once more for the Checkatrade Trophy third round clash against League One Peterborough United this evening.

The Luton chief has made wholesale changes in recent rounds and confirmed he would do something similar when the Posh, who knocked Aston Villa out of the FA Cup on Saturday, visit Kenilworth Road.

We’re going to need to make a couple of changes anyway, but we’re going to have to be strong as Peterborough are a very good side. Nathan Jones

He said: “We’ll use the squad as some of the squad need games.

“We want to be right at it energetically, so we’re going to need to make a couple of changes anyway, but we’re going to have to be strong as Peterborough are a very good side, in great form themselves.

“They’ve had a fantastic win at the weekend, they’ll be strong because in every Checkatrade game they’ve played, they’ve played their first team, they haven’t changed from Saturday.

“It’s another game for them and we’ll just treat it with the respect that we normally do.”

When asked if the game has come at the right point for the likes of Luke Gambin, Lawson D’Ath and Jordan Cook, who have not featured as much as they would have liked recently, Jones added: “It probably has come at a good time for them in terms of any player who hasn’t played, they will be looking to play in that game.

“But it’s an important game, so we’ll pick a team accordingly.”