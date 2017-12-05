Jones to use his squad for West Ham clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he will utilise his whole squad for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy second round clash with West Ham United U21s.

The Luton chief is expected to make wholesale changes once more to his side, especially having played on Sunday in the FA Cup at Gateshead, with one eye on this weekend’s top-of-the-table match-up against Notts County too.

Everyone’s going to play and get involved as we want to move forward in three competitions. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “We’ve got three games this week which everyone’s going to play and get involved as we want to move forward in three competitions.

“They’re three big, big games and this (Gateshead) was the first one, so you go as strong as you can in the first one.

“Tuesday we’ll make sure that everyone gets game time, but some will have to double up and then we’ve got the massive game on Saturday.

“So we know we’re going to use the squad and utilise the squad this week and we did that today as well.”

Attacker Harry Cornick isn’t expected to feature after missing out against the Tynesiders on Saturday as Jones gave an update on his progress.

He said: “It’s a bit of a mystery one really. He trained really hard on Wednesday, Thursday he had off and Friday he came in with a sore hamstring, so it was, we don’t take any chances.

“He travelled up, feels a lot better, but just a real random one really.

“It’s unfortunate because of the games we have, we need a full squad this week and we’ve picked up a couple of little niggles last week.

“We didn’t take any gambles with any of our players, so hopefully we’ll have him and Collo (James Collins) available for Saturday.

“We’ll going to see how he is, treat him again, he’s feeling a lot better, but we won’t risk anyone as we know the long term damage that could cause.”

Meanwhile, when asked if defender Akin Famewo would be available after he wasn’t involved at the weekend either, Jones added: “He’s got a little bit of a sore knee.

“He’s trained fully, so providing nothing flares up again, he should be fine.”

On the tie itself, Jones said: “Luckily enough I went to the Wycombe game the other night just to cover all bases as we thought we’d have Swindon.

“I watched the game and Wycombe took the game very seriously which is credit to them and came out winners, which meant we had West Ham.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Olly Lee added: “We want to win that one, because that’s a good chance to get to Wembley.

“Then we’ve got the Notts County top of the table clash, it’s a great game and everyone’s excited for it.”