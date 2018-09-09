Jones: Too early to risk Hylton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted it was just too early to risk striker Danny Hylton at Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

The forward went off at half time against Shrewsbury Town on August 25 with a hamstring injury and has yet to feature since.

He was absent once more at the Keepmoat Stadium as Luton were beaten 2-1, Jones opting for Harry Cornick alongside James Collins.

On why Hylton wasn’t included, Jones said afterwards: “It was just too soon really, and we missed Danny in terms of the play.

"He’s ready, he trained yesterday fully, trained Thursday, it’s just probably too soon.

"We would have loved to have rolled him out if it as April we’d have rolled him out today and we’d have played, but because it’s too much for a risk we didn’t.”

Young forward Aaron Jarvis came off the bench late on for his first league outing since September 2017 at Morecambe, although he did net in the 2-1 win over Brighton U21s on Tuesday night in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Jones added: “We’re missing Danny and it gives him (Jarvis) an opportunity.

“It was late on, I felt we had to change something, as all our good play, we didn’t take chances.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but when I look back at it, we’d have had a lot of chances there to have won the game, or to have got the second, but we didn’t take them.

"So we’ve got a week now before another home game. If we show those levels of quality in our play and then sharpen a few things up defensively and in and around the box then we’ll start getting the points we need.”