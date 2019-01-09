Jones: Toughest decision of my life to leave Luton

Former Luton manager Nathan Jones admitted it was the 'toughest decision of my life' to leave the Hatters after he was named Stoke City boss this afternoon.

The 45-year-old departed Kenilworth Road after three years in charge to be appointed at the bet365 Stadium, replacing Gary Rowett who was sacked on Monday.

Jones admitted it was a hugely difficult choice to leave Luton, but that becoming Potters boss was an opportunity he simply couldn't say no to.

He told the club's official website: “This is a wonderful club and I feel very proud that the owners have identified the work that myself and my team have been doing.

“Of course, it goes without saying that I am immensely proud to be sitting here as the manager of this wonderful football club.

“Being a manager is manic anyway but everything that has happened over the past day, day and a half has been incredible really.

“It has been a whirlwind from start to finish, I am delighted to have it done, but the process has been very manic.

“I have to say that this was the toughest decision of my life, it really was - I know that is a cliché at times when managers move clubs, but it really was for me.

“The environment was special there, I had excellent relationships with key people, my relationship with the supporters was outstanding and I also had a group of players who dedicated every part of their life to performing well for the club.

“All of those key aspects combined enhanced both my reputation and that of Luton Town, so it was a very tough decision to make.

“As a manager you want to be in charge of a real structure, environment and culture that is conducive to winning games and I had that there, having worked tirelessly over the past three years to get it.

“To get me to leave that really needed something special and the people at Luton were fully aware of that.

“I have had other opportunities in the Championship before with numerous clubs, but none of those were of the stature and standing of Stoke City.

“As soon as I spoke to Peter and John and heard their vision and listened to what they want to achieve, I knew this was a step that I wanted to take.

“This is a club with wonderful tradition, it has a Premier League structure in every regard, baring the league this year of course.

"I believe I am an appointment for the long-term here, I want to win games and I want to instill a culture and a philosophy that people are going to really get behind and be proud of.”