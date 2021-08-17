Jones: Town's players deserve all the accolades after bouncing back from Baggies defeat at Oakwell

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his players deserved all the accolades after they bounced back from Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion with a 1-0 victory at Barnsley this evening.

Amari’i Bell’s goal after just for minutes was enough to claim the points, as the Hatters dug in to grind out a dogged clean sheet on the night.

Jones, who had been highly critical of Town’s defensive efforts at the Hawthorns on Saturday, when they struggled against set-pieces, said of the triumph: “They’re the best ones and this is a difficult place to come.

“They’re a good side, they cause you real problems, they’ve got youth, athleticism, they play in a certain way, but we wanted to start better than we did the other day.

“We worked solidly on a start and we couldn't have asked for anything better.

“We had a few little chances when we got into our front ones, we caused real problems and I thought we created more.

“(Simon) Sluga had one real save to make, but I thought we created the more opportunities, without clear-cut chances.

“It was a tight game, a difficult game, we worked, dug in late on, we probably could have broken to win 2-0 because it wasn't a foul (on Harry Cornick) but absolutely really proud of them as we don't want to go back-to-back defeats.

“We had a tough lesson on Saturday, but they've come back and bounced back absolutely magnificently.

“They invert, they play a bit unorthodox, so it’s very difficult, but the work-rate and what I get from them, and I gave them a bit of a rocket at the weekend but they deserve all the accolades they’re going to get from tonight.