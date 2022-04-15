Jones: Town's victory over in-form Reds can only be labelled as 'mammoth'

Luton boss Nathan Jones celebrates the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side’s wonderful 1-0 win over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest this afternoon couldn’t be described as anything other than ‘mammoth'.

The Hatters went into the contest, televised live on Sky, on the back of three games without a win, while Steve Cooper’s men were flying, 10 undefeated, triumphing in their last five too.

However, Town were able to keep out a team containing the likes of Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson, netting the only goal themselves when Kal Naismith converted a 37th minute penalty.

Luton then had to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men after captain Sonny Bradley received his second yellow card, as on the victory, Jones said: “You’d be an absolute idiot if you didn’t describe that as a mammoth win.

"Forest hadn’t lost in ten, they’d won the last five and they have been annihilating teams with pace and power.

"Then they came up against a side who could match them today.

“Tactically we had to be right. I felt, on the balance of play, it was a pretty even game, with two top teams.

"It was a magnificent performance, and first half I thought we were outstanding.

"We were always not going to be able to keep up that momentum, especially with the decimation of players we have, we weren’t able to bring real game-changers on, but what a performance.

“First half we were brilliant, I thought we were really, really good, we had to dig in, defend our box well and we did.

“Apart from two shots really, Sheasy (James Shea) made a good save, they hit the post, apart from that, I can't remember another chance.

“I felt we should’ve had a pen, it was definitely not a sending off and some decisions have gone against us, but we’ve shown real quality, desire and adaptability.