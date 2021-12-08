Jones urges Hatters fans not to be too critical of Town's players when they have a blip in the Championship

Nathan Jones celebrates his side's 3-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton boss Nathan Jones has called on Town supporters not to be overly critical of his players’ efforts this season even when their performance levels suffer a blip.

The Hatters boss saw his side end a run of four games without a win at Blackpool on Saturday, as they emerged 3-0 victors to climb back up to 12th in the Championship and are now six points adrift of the play-offs.

Captain Sonny Bradley had put the visitors in front just before half time, with Elijah Adebayo getting a vital second early after the break.

Jordan Clark added a third late on, but speaking to the press afterwards about the performance, Jones took the opportunity to try and get every fan on board during the tough times that will happen for his players in the second tier, as he said: “It was an excellent time (Adebayo’s goal) and stuff we work on, so I’m not being after the fact.

“But it’s getting Elijah into areas he can be, first half he was unlucky not to score, (James) Bree’s ball in was almost on the money on a few occasions and I thought they were excellent.

“Bree and Pelly (Mpanzu) have taken a bit of stick I’ve heard, they can’t.

“These are players that are doing fantastically well in the Championship, really are.

“They’re going to have blips, the team are going to have blips because we’re in a big, big league, this is a tough, tough league.

“So let’s not be too critical, let’s get behind everyone, because when they’re called upon, they don’t let this club down.”

Town were cheered on by over 1,300 supporters at Bloomfield Road, who were able to witness a third away win of the season and first since Millwall on October 16.

Jones was eager to celebrate with them afterwards, paying tribute to those who made the long trip in dreadful conditions, adding: “They were magnificent and you don’t realise how many of them are here until you go over there actually, it looked more the closer you get.

“I thought they were absolutely brilliant and we do like a wet and windy soaking Christmas month, Coventry away reminds us of that.