Jones urges Hatters squad not to slacken off at Cardiff

Luton boss Graeme Jones has urged his side not to slacken off when they face Championship rivals Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup second round this evening.

The Hatters head to Wales tonight to face Neil Warnock’s team in a bid to reach the third round, just three days after picking up a first win of the league season, beating Barnsley on Saturday.

Approaching what is their seventh game out of eight in August, when asked what kind of side he will select for the tie, Jones said: “The same 11, maybe, I need to assess the group, we need to see where we are.

“We want to be competitive in every game, we’re not going to Cardiff to make it easy for Cardiff.

“We haven’t come this far to slacken off.

"I don’t care what the competition is, so I want to be competitive, that’s the first thing.

"How we’re competitive, I don’t know yet, I’ll have to see how people are with bumps and bruises.

“We’re looking forward to the game, it was only two weeks ago we went there, so we’ll see.”

Whoever Jones does select, he is confident they will give their all for the cause, citing the efforts of Luke Bolton, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and even late substitute Brendan Galloway at Oakwell on Saturday.

The boss continued: “He (Bolton) showed character again as the medical boys were telling me no more than 65 minutes and he’s played 96 or 98, so it’s testament to him.

"Pelly-Ruddock, he’s ready to come on and contribute, Brendan Galloway has been struggling with his knees now for 10 days, he comes on for three minutes, that’s a contribution.

“Everybody has to be ready for the good of Luton Town Football Club, not any individual, for the good of Luton Town, myself included and that’s what I like about this group of players.”

Town's last visit to Wales ended in stoppage time heartache, courtesy of former Hatter Isaac Vassell’s last-gasp winner making it 2-1 earlier this month.

Jones views the match as a chance to see just what kind of strides his side have made since then, saying: “I think we have grown every game, but obviously the proof’s in the pudding.

“We’ll find out on Tuesday.

"I know these boys will give everything they’ve got and I know they’ll go into the game mentally and physically prepared, tactically prepared and well see where that takes us.”