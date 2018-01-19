Jones urges Town to keep on scoring at home

Luton boss Nathan Jones wants his side to continue their free-scoring ways at Kenilworth Road when they host Morecambe tomorrow.

The Hatters have netted 41 goals from just 13 games in front of their own fans this season, including hitting eight once and seven twice.

That is already three more strikes than they managed throughout the entire 2016-17 campaign, while although impressed by that feat, Jones was quick to also point to the fact that Luton have also drawn 10 blanks from their 36 games this term too.

He said: “It’s a wonderful stat, but we’ve got 10 games left now, we want to make sure that we add to that tally in our home goals and we want to do that starting on the weekend as it is a little stat that we haven’t scored in a few games as well.

“So if we managed to nick goals in those then that would be good, but the pleasing thing this year is we haven’t been unlucky I don’t think.

“When we’ve lost the game, away at Barnet and at Chesterfield for example, there’s no way I can turn round and say we dominated.

“Last year, without being disrespectful to anyone, we went to Stevenage and should have been out of sight at half time.

“We had enough chances during the game to have been in a wonderful position, but we felt we weren’t clinical.

“We haven’t been like that. When we’ve gone into games and had the amount of chances we had, this year we’ve scored and won games.

“We’ve done what we needed to do, the games we’ve lost we probably haven’t deserved anything from them.”

With 10 wins at home, Luton are just one away from equalling last season’s tally too, and with four of their next six matches at Kenilworth Road, including clashes against fellow promotion chasers Exeter and Wycombe, Jones wants his side send Town supporters away happy once more.

He added: “I think they see what we’ve done and we’ve given them plenty to get behind in terms of most of the performances at home.

"Even the ones we lost, we went down to 10 men in both of those, so that was slightly difficult.

“We learned from those, and the fruits of that learning we saw in the Lincoln game for example.

“But there’s no magic wand, we’re not going to win every home game.

“It’s difficult at home, but we’ve got good players, so hopefully we’ll have enough to win this weekend and then it sets us up for finishing the month in good form.

“We’ve got some good games coming up against good teams. They’ll be opportunities to cement our position, but also, they’ll be thinking exactly the same thing.

“So there’s some good games coming up and we’re looking forward to this period.”