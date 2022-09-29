Jones urges young Hatters defender to be 'braver' and 'more aggressive' in order to break into Town's first team

Town defender Avan Jones

Town defender Avan Jones has been urged to become ‘braver’ and ‘more aggressive’ if he is to break into the first team picture at Kenilworth Road, by manager Nathan Jones.The 22-year-old right-back joined Luton’s academy in 2009 and after impressing for the U18s during a two-year scholarship, was offered his first professional development contract in 2020, signing new terms once more in the summer just gone.

Following a successful loan spell at National League South side St Albans last term, where he featured 18 times for the Saints, Jones was then recalled by the Hatters, involved in their travelling matchday squad for the final games of the season, including the play-off semi-final second leg at Huddersfield Town.

This campaign, he has been turning out regularly for the Development side, including in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over QPR U21s, scoring a wonderful goal in an entertaining encounter, with an angled first time fizzing drive into the bottom corner from Zack Nelson’s pass.

Impressing throughout, but particularly in the latter stages, where his willingness to venture forward and beat his man caught the eye, sending over a number of dangerous crosses for Town’s attackers, asked about his prospects of breaking through, boss Nathan Jones said: “The boy has that, he is really athletic and we really have to get the best out of him because he is first-team athleticism.

“He needs to be braver in terms of defensively.