Jones: USA international Horvath will 'significantly improve' the Hatters' goalkeeping department

Ethan Horvath has signed for the Hatters on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest - pic: Gareth Owen

Town boss Nathan Jones is confident that new signing Ethan Horvath will ‘significantly improve’ the goalkeeping department at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old penned a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest this morning to make the next step of a career that has seen him play in the Champions League for Club Brugge, while also turning out for Norwegian side Molde too.

With eight caps for the USA, Horvath is looking to win a place in his country’s squad for the upcoming World Cup too, as he becomes Luton’s second goalkeeper to arrive in the transfer window, joining Hibernian’s Matt Macey.

The pair will battle it out for the number one jersey this term, with Harry Isted as third choice, while James Shea recovers from his serious knee injury.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “We’re delighted to add Ethan.

"He is a fantastic goalkeeper. I was really impressed with him in terms of what he’s done.

"We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play.

“He’s someone that showed a real desire to want to play for us, that was the good thing.

"I loved his character and knew all about his ability, and then he had a real desire to get this done.

"That’s what we want here.

“People that really want to play for us, do well here and he was desperate to come.

"He wanted to be part of something and he’s a great character.

“He's played in the Champions League and he’s international looking to go to the World Cup, so he has fantastic pedigree and we wanted to increase or significantly improve the goalkeeping department this summer.

“James Shea is injured at the minute, but in Ethan, Matt and Harry, we now have three goalkeepers who we know can play Championship football.

"That is excellent because we don’t want to be in the position we were in again last year.