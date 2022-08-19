Jones vows to put an end to his worst spell as Luton manager

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton chief Nathan Jones is determined to do everything he can to turn round his worst ever spell as Town manager.

The Hatters defeat at Bristol City on Tuesday night meant Jones has failed to win any of his four league games this term, picking up two points from a possible 12.

Add in Luton’s draw and defeat in the play-offs last term, then he has now not registered a victory in six matches, which is more than the five he failed to succeed in during the 2016-17 League campaign, after draws with Carlisle, Exeter and Newport, in between losing to Stevenage and Colchester.

On why he thinks it could have happened following such a magnificent campaign which saw the Hatters finish in sixth, and some impressive business done in the transfer window over the summer, the manager said: “There’s a few things.

“It could be left over from last year, a disjointed pre-season, we’ve got a lot of new players.

“We’ve got a lot out too.

"We’ve got Harry (Cornick) out, got Fred (Onyedinma) out, Luke Berry out, Alfie Doughty out, Henri Lansbury, Pelly-Ruddock, there’s a big injury list there and you're probably talking about a lot of starters there or would get into our best 11.

“So it's one of those things, but we have to change it around quickly as this is the worst spell that I've ever had in terms of being Luton manager and we have to change that.”

On how he intends to do so, Jones continued: “We’ll go back to the training ground and get back to us.

“There's a lot of stuff that happened first half (at Ashton Gate) that we didn't play well, but just defend well.

“We didn't go with runners on two occasions and (Nahki) Wells had the freedom of the park.

“If we don't try to play offside and go with him then he's having to shoot with his left foot from a wide angle it's more difficult, but he had all the time in the world to come back on his right foot and slot it in.

“We let a runner run off the back of us and we don't do that, we normally do that to teams, we normally test teams.

“Then we needed to be better, so a real poor, real, real poor night.

“First half was unacceptable, we won’t see a performance like that, well I hope we don’t ever see a performance like that again, especially out of possession.