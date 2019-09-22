Jones wants answers after Hull defeat

Luton boss Graeme Jones will be seeking some answers after his side went down to a 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City yesterday.

The Hatters have been level at the break, before producing a desperately disappointing second half performance that saw Tigers’ midfielder Kevin Stewart open the scoring just after the hour mark.

Town were then sliced open twice in the closing stages, with Kamil Grosicki and Stewart on target, taking advantage of some awful defending to put a gloss on the overall scoreline.

Speaking to the press after the match, Jones said: “I’m going to go home tonight when everyone else is going out and I’ll watch the game.

“It’ll take me a long time, we’ll have a meeting tomorrow, because we’ve got to clear Hull City away, we’ve got a Premier League side coming on Tuesday night, and then we’ll start preparing for Leicester.

“I’ll watch it once, but I’ll stop and rewind it, so it will take me five hours minimum to go through it, but that’s where the detail is, that’s where you find out where you can improve.

“I’ve done that every game since pre-season.

"Sometimes it’s simpler than that, maybe we’ll just have to keep it simple.

"We’ve got four games in 12 days coming up and we might need to move on quickly, but I need some answers, I need to have a look at it and find out what happened."

Jones also revealed it will only be once he gets the players' individual data in from the game that he will be able to form a proper opinion on just why his side came up so short.

He continued: "I’ll be waiting on physical stats as well, which doesn’t come until tomorrow night.

"Maybe I can hurry the process up, the quicker I find out what’s happened, the better I feel, because at least you can work towards something moving forward.

"At the minute everybody’s got a subjective opinion about what’s happened, nobody’s knows the facts.

"Believe me if you watch five hours you'll find out exactly what’s happened.”

The Hatters boss also knows his side need to move on quickly from the disappointment, with Premier League Leicester City the visitors in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

He added: “If you go right back to my time when I came here, I said the Championship can damage you, it’s how you react.

“You’ve got to dust yourself down and you’ve got to get prepared for the next game.

"No-one’s going to feel sorry for you, nobody’s going to help you, that’s the league we’re in, that’s why it’s brutal.

“I think that’s just Championship football, today you’ve seen a classic Championship football game.

"I think we were in the ascendancy, I don’t mean we were great, we were in the ascendancy, we were penetrating them, we were causing them problems, and one mistake and it goes in the back of your net.

"Then we don’t recover, we had a good go at recovering, but the last three, four minutes plus injury time, I can't have that."