Jones wants Cornick to realise his potential with Luton

Harry Cornick lets fly against Bedford Town on Saturday
Town boss Graeme Jones wants to help attacker Harry Cornick realise his full potential with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term contract extension with the club this morning, extending his stay at Kenilworth Road.

Jones, who has only been working with the players on a full-time basis since the start of pre-season, said: "I did my homework on everybody before I came in and Harry is 24 and he’s still developing.

"He’s at a good age and he’s certainly played his part in contributing a lot to this successful period in Luton’s history.

"I’m just hoping that he keeps progressing.

“I know of his strengths, which are obviously his pace and I know he’s got a goal in him.

"But there are lots of other factors needed to be a centre-forward, and certainly if you are playing a split striker role, Harry’s profile is perfect for it.

“We’ve only just started working together, but I can see already he’s a great character.

"He’s an intelligent boy and I think he’s got loads of potential left in him that’s still untapped, so I’m looking forward to seeing how far we can push him.”