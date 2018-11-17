Jones wants Luton to continue their home domination

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to continue their magnificent home form when Plymouth Argyle visit Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters have won 13 and drawn two of their last 15 games in front of their own fans, taking 32 points out of a possible 36 in league matches, as they are now unbeaten since March 10.

On why he thinks they are so strong on home turf, Jones said: “Hopefully because we’re generally playing better than teams.

“We’re in very, very good form, I’ve had some things back from the Barnsley game that says that categorically, there’s two decisions there that went against us that we should have had things from, so it’s not just the home record.

“That was our only defeat in a good while in the league, so I think we’re in good form generally.

“At home it’s very important, the fans play a big part, we obviously play well at home, the way we play, so it’s a culmination of a lot of factors.

“Hard work, good form, fans, it’s obviously a place we like playing, so it’s a big thing.”

One of the main reasons behind Town’s good form is their defensive record, conceding just 12 goals during that time, keeping six clean sheets as well.

This term it has been Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson who have becomes Town’s first choice centre half pairing, the duo keeping seven shut outs already, as Jones continued: “They’re two really proactive, on the front foot defenders.

"They want to get tight, want to mark well, they win their headers, they’re aggressive, that’s why we brought them to the club.

“We felt the way we played, we’re going to need real competition in that are and going up a level, strikers are better at this level than they are at League Two, we think.

“So we felt we needed to really strengthen in that area and we believe we have, so they’re repaying that faith, but there’s a long way to go.

“We’re 17 games in, so there’s still another 29 and hopefully they can keep this form going.”

Meanwhile to continue their proud run at home, Hatters will need to beat Argyle keeper Matt Macey, the on-loan Arsenal stopper well known to Jones after a loan spell in the 2016-17 campaign that saw him make 13 appearances.

Luton’s chief added: “We’ve watched the games and he’s in good form.

“He had a wonderful game against Scunthorpe, they had a 4-1 win, but there was a spell in the game where he came to the rescue, really preserved the 2-1 lead for them that could have turned the other way.

“So he’s in good form for them, but he was a good keeper here.

“He was gathering momentum here but then got called back as we’ve found when we’ve had loan keepers before, so we wish him all the best after Saturday.

“He’s a great kid, and real diligent lad, he was starting to do really well for us, and it was unfortunate that we lost him.”