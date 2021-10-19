Jones wants Luton to correct history and finally end wait for a victory at Derby County

Luton players on the Pride Park playing surface this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to finally correct their poor run of results at Derby County and earn a first win at the Rams since May 1990 this evening.

Back then, and needing a victory to preserve their top flight status, Tim Breacker hammered home a 30-yard free kick, before Kingsley Back netted twice as Town went on to triumph 3-2, remaining in Division One.

Since Derby have moved to Pride Park, the Hatters have only take one point from their four visits, failing to score on their last three trips as well, extending their winless sequence at the Rams to 10 matches.

Jones has made a habit of ending such runs during his two spells as Town boss, as they also ended a 22-year wait for victory at Millwall on Saturday thanks to Harry Cornick's double, as he said: “These are here to be corrected, but we can only play what’s in front of us, we can only beat what’s in front of us.

"Since I’ve been here we’ve only played Derby once away and have got a 100 per cent losing record, so we would like to change that.”

Luton’s last visit to the Rams ended in a 2-0 defeat last term, with early goals in each half from Lee Gregory and Graeme Shinnie wrecking the Hatters hopes of securing all three points.

Jones continued: “We let ourselves down a bit really with we conceded early on and then we conceded straight after half time.

"We didn’t take the chances we created, so we were nowhere near the levels that we would like to attain.

"We want to learn from last year, it’s going to be a tough game, but we believe that we can give teams a tough game every time we play them.”

Luton’s 2-0 win at Millwall on Saturday even earned Jones’ men praise from Lions boss Gary Rowett, who conceded the visitors deserved to claim victory.

Jones added: “It is nice to hear.

"I try to be honest if a side are better than us on the day, then sometimes it is refreshing just to mention that because we’re all in this together as bosses.

"We know that it is tough to win games, we know what it takes to win games so to be honest it is refreshing, but it is the right thing to do because I know Gary really well.

"He is an excellent manager and if I was to come out and say after Birmingham for example that we were unlucky, my fans would know that we weren’t unlucky.

"The honesty is refreshing, Gary told me that after and as I said, we were happy with our performance and that is all we can take.

“We have been in the last two days. The spirit is usually good here anyway but coming off the back of a win, you don’t get time to enjoy these things, not in the Championship.