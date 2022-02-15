Jones wants Luton to get over Blues loss quickly ahead of important upcoming clashes

Henri Lansbury in action against Birmingham last weekend

Town boss Nathan Jones insists his side need to quickly get over their second successive disappointing outing against Birmingham City ahead of a big run of games for the Hatters.

The 3-0 reverse at St Andrew's on Saturday followed up a 5-0 hammering on home soil by Lee Bowyer's side as the easily completed the double over Luton.

However, it was the Hatters' first defeat in six matches and only a second reverse since November 27, as they remain firmly ensconced in the top half of the table.

With West Bromwich Albion visiting Kenilworth Road on Saturday, plus a trip to Stoke City in the week, and home games against Derby County and World Club champions Chelsea in the FA Cup, before visiting play-off chasing Middlesbrough, Jones said: "The last time we played that badly was against Birmingham at home, so they seem to have something over us.

“You can say a bogey team but we've got to do the basics well enough.

"Against them at home, they were 1-0 up and we just capitulated for some reason and they must be thinking how are we in the position we are?

"But we’re better than that and we’ve shown we’re far more consistent and far more productive than we’ve been.

"Today (Saturday) was just one of those games that we need to shake our feet off and away we go.

"We’d have taken the run we’ve been on, the position we’re in is a healthy one.