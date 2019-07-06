Jones wants the best as he looks to strengthen Luton squad

Hatters boss Graeme Jones revealed he will hold out for the best possible option as he looks to strengthen his squad for a crack at the Championship this season.

The Town chief has made four signings so far this summer, bringing in Callum McManaman, Martin Cranie, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Brendan Galloway.

However, they won’t be the last of the incomings, as he said: “If we keep what we’ve got, I’m going to add one or two more, as I still think we need to be stronger in certain areas.

“It’s ongoing if I’m being honest with you.

“It would be easy for me to get a deal and get them through the door and think ‘maybe I should have held out for the best possible one in that position’ and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“It’s ongoing, it’s constant, with Kevin Reeves and Mick Harford, so I’m sure that will continue until the window closes.

“I’ve been impressed with the group, impressed with the quality and there’ll be nobody coming here unless they can add to what we’ve got and also make sure that they respect the strength in unity that’s already at the football club, so I’ve been delighted.”