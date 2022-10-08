Jones wants to build on away form as Hatters go in search of equalling 40-year record at West Brom

Town defender Tom Lockyer applauds the visiting fans after Luton's 2-0 win at Hull recently

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful his side can build on their terrific away form as they go in search of equalling a record spanning over 40 years at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

The Hatters have won their last three games on the road in the Championship, the first time they have done that in the second tier since the 1994-95 season when they won at Stoke City (2-1), Sheffield United (3-1) and Wolves (3-2).

To go one step further and make it four in a row would see Luton achieve such a feat that they haven’t managed since the 1981-82 campaign.

Back then they beat QPR (2-1), Bolton Wanderers (2-1), Leicester City (2-1) and Orient (3-0) in their opening four away trips of the season, with a side containing the likes of Ricky Hill, Mal Donaghy and Raddy Antic paving the way to winning the old Division Two title and reaching the top flight.

With three of Luton’s four wins this season coming on the road, Jones has seen his side take 10 points from 15 as opposed to just seven from 21 on home soil.

On the test in front of them, coming just a few days after the 3-3 draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday night that saw Luton concede three times from set-pieces, netting two own goals as well, Jones said: “It we can build on it (away form) brilliant, if we continue it I’ll be delighted.

“It’s a tough place to go, West Brom, it really is.

"I’ve been there a couple of times managing so it will be nice to get a result there.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying the away form is better, I’m just saying the points are better.

“We have conceded five at home in the last three games, we kept a clean sheet against Blackburn but we didn’t do the basics well (in midweek).

"We were a bit disjointed; the other day was calamitous, we won't score two own goals like that again I’m sure.

“We’ve been one of the best in the league at set-plays but it was calamitous because people just didn’t do the basics well enough.

Advertisement

“If you don’t do the basics in the Championship, you’re going to get punished and we scored three goals at home, could have been more, but still only drew the game which is criminal.”

Jones is confident the players will be able to bounce back from such a performance against the Terriers, as he continued: “I’m really disappointed with that and they know that but they’re a good group.

"One they have to react to that but two we have to go back to what we normally do.

"People head it in the box, people head it in the six-yard box but Saturday, all the zones on Tuesday night were well below par.

Advertisement

"For the first goal, two zones didn’t do their job, then the markers didn’t do their job and then the third goal, neither of the markers did their job and we ended up scoring an own goal.

"They were real poor goals and we have to make sure we eradicate that.”

The game on Tuesday night saw Luton leading in the second half once more, but failing to hold on their advantage, the CHECK time they have been pegged back on home soil so far.

Maintaining their lead was one of the main factors in Town’s impressive home form under Jones, and defender Dan Potts wants them to get back to the kind of miserly nature they have been showing outside of Bedfordshire, saying: “The onus at home is on us more, away from home we’ve been really good in terms of scoring the first goal and managing games and coming away with really good results.

Advertisement

"At home, for whatever reason that might be, it’s been more end-to-end, topsy-turvy games, where we’re not giving ourselves chances.

"We’re shooting ourselves in the foot a bit, you score three goals in the Championship, you score two goals, you've got to think you should be winning the game, that’s for sure.

“Coming off a good win at Hull, you look at your home games to build on them, and this year is maybe going in the opposite where we’re winning a lot away and maybe not picking up the results we want at home.

"I’m sure that will come as long we keep performances high, keep the back door shot, keep a clean sheet.

Advertisement