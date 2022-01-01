Jones wants to lead Luton to the Premier League after signing new long-term contract at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton Town have announced manager Nathan Jones has signed a new long-term contract with the club, agreeing a deal which takes him through to the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 48-year-old is now in his second spell in charge of the Hatters, following his initial appointment in January 2016, when he lead the club out of League Two via the play-offs and into a League One promotion battle.

Although he then left for Stoke City, Jones returned in May 2020 with Luton embroiled in a relegation battle, but managed to preserve the club's Championship status by keeping them up on the final day with a 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Last term, the Welshman masterminded Town to their highest league finish since the the 2005-06 campaign, and also their record points tally in the second tier since 1982.

He recently took his 250th match in charge of the Hatters and has also set his sights on breaking former manager David Pleat's record of 609 matches at the helm if possible.

Speaking to the club's official website about his new deal, Jones remains confident he is capable of leading Luton back to the top flight for the first time since 1992 during his tenure, as he said: "I feel very proud to be offered this new contract, with the length and everything that it offers me.

“I’m so proud to manage this fantastic club, but also of the fact that I’m the one entrusted to take it on to the next phase.

"We have been on a journey since 2016, and to be entrusted with the phases of the development here in a town and community that I love, I feel so humbled.

“I think we are in a wonderful place, and we know where we want to get to.

"We know all the things that need to happen along the way for that to happen, and we are in a real good stage of that.

"I would love to be at the forefront of taking us to the Premier League, which is something that we believe is more than realistic.

“To do that a lot of things have to happen, but we’ve got a lot of continuity here, a real good structure and processes in everything we do.

"With that and our constant development, the Premier League is what we want to achieve.