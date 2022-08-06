Jones wants to see summer signing Morris hit double figures for the Hatters

Town striker Carlton Morris

Town boss Nathan Jones believe that forward Carlton Morris is more than capable of hitting double figures in the Championship for the Hatters this season.

The 26-year-old is one of nine signings made by Jones over the summer as the club look to back up their efforts of reaching the play-offs last term by going one further if possible.

He almost opened his account in the first half of Saturday’s goalless draw with Birmingham City, opting to cut on to his favoured left foot only to see his effort charged down.

Morris then went even closer in the second period, bending one attempt inches wide after a purposeful run into the box, heading another chance off target and later testing John Ruddy with his right foot.

The former Norwich youngster bagged nine when at Barnsley last term, and seven the year before, although that came from 23 appearances, having only moved to the Tykes midway through the season from League One MK Dons.

Now Jones, who also added his team-mate from Oakwell, Cauley Woodrow, wants the striker to push on and get to that tally in a Hatters shirt, saying: “We get players at the right time, that’s what we believe, that’s what the art of recruitment is.

“Cauley had a fantastic season when he got to the play-offs (with Barnsley).

“Last year was a bit disjointed for him, and we felt he could add more quality to us and he obviously felt he needed a fresh challenge, so everything was aligned.

“With Carlton, I think there’s so much more from Carlton.

"He’s not got double figures yet in the Championship, but with every attribute that you need.

“I met him, really enjoyed meeting him, liked him and he’s done well against us.

“He scored and we watched him.

"Barnsley were better when he was in the team, so we really like him and we believe we’re going to get the best out of him.

“If we do that then we’ve got a proper player on our hands.