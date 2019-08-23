Jones wants Town to improve their supply line to striker Collins

Luton boss Graeme Jones wants to his side to improve the supply line to striker James Collins, starting at Barnsley tomorrow.

The forward netted in his opening match of the campaign against Middlesbrough, but is yet to score since, and has been well marshalled during the last two games with West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, offering little in terms of a goal threat.

He has dropped noticeably deeper in both matches too, as Jones said: “He had a change again on Tuesday night, which I thought suited him and I look at more the supply for James, rather than him.

“We’ve got to get the supply right, because he’s not an individual.

“He’s not that type who is going to take three or four players on – he’s not a (Kazenga) LuaLua or a (Callum) McManaman.

“So we are just working at that, that’s the last bit.”

Town have dominated possession in their last two away matches, having 55 per cent of the ball at Hillsborough and 63 per cent against Cardiff City.

Both matches have ended in defeat though, and Jones wants his side to show more ambition when in control of the game.

He continued: “At the minute we are working towards something, it hasn’t come overnight.

"If talking about a platform – a canvas – then defensively I thought from back to front, all the things that we’d worked at, we executed them.

“On the ball our variety playing out from the back and our middle third play was excellent.

“The final third we just need to be a little bit more ambitious, I would say, and that’s the last little bit now. As a platform and as a product, we are nearly there.

“Psychologically we’ve taken huge steps. I think it was 54-46% possession at Sheffield Wednesday, in front of God knows how many people.

“We had seven shots off target, they had five, they had three on target, we had two.

“That’s where the work is. But as a performance we are really really close to getting what we want, and we can’t lose anything.

“We need to add and we’ve got better every single game.

"That’s the only way I’m measuring them at the moment.”