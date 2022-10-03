Jones warned his Luton players not to let Hull 'uncertainty' affect them after Tigers sacked boss Arveladze just hours before Town's 2-0 victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones had warned his players not to concern themselves with the situation at Hull City after admitting the Tigers decision to sack manager Shota Arveladze in the build-up to Town’s trip to the MKM Stadium on Friday night wasn’t ‘ideal’.

After a tough run of results that had seen Hull lose five out of six, including four in a row, chairman Acun Ilıcalı decided to pull the plug on Arveladze’s shot reign in charge, the ex-Rangers striker having only been appointed in January.

With the news coming through just before midday, it meant first team coach and Tigers stalwart Andy Dawson took charge for the game with Luton, that was broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Nathan Jones celebrates Luton's second goal at Hull on Saturday

Any hopes of a change in fortunes were extinguished early on though, Alfie Jones diverting into his own net after Elijah Adebayo’s effort from Henri Lansbury’s corner had come back off the bar.

To their credit, the Tigers players and supporter didn’t let their heads top, but once Lansbury stunning thunderbolt nestled into the corner of the net just before the break, it meant Town could play out the second half with precious little worries to their goal.

Asked if the change at the top by the hosts had affected their preparations, Jones said: “Not really, we’re all about us anyway, we’ve got to a point where we’re all about us.

“They’ve been playing 4-2-3-1, or 3-5-2, so we knew that one of those was going to happen.

“They went with 4-2-3-1, whether that was a change from Andy Dawson, or that was what they were going to already do, I have no idea, but that doesn’t affect us, what Hull do doesn’t affect Luton Town.

“For me, it wasn’t ideal, as one, you don’t want to see a manager lose his job, but two, the uncertainty going into the game.

“You just want to prepare right and go from there, but that’s not for me to comment.

“I’m proud of my team’s performance and what we said was look, don’t worry about Hull and what can happen, just go and be us and if we’re us, it takes a good side to beat us.”

Although the hosts possessed the division’s leading scorer in Colombian international Oscar Estupinan, with seven goals to his name already, he only had 16 touches of the ball, dominated by Luton defender Tom Lockyer.

His most telling contribution was throwing himself to the floor in the vain hope of winning a first half penalty, eventually withdrawn just before the hour mark.

Jones added: “We had to defend well, we knew that as if he gets opportunities in the box he scores.

"He’s clinical in terms of the chances he’s had, but I thought we defended fantastically well.

"Any time they got into wide areas, but deep wide areas, put balls in the box, we defended it well.

"We worked hard, looked more of a threat, as we had the better chances in the 90 minutes, categorically really, so I’m really, really pleased with that.

"That’s all we can affect and defensively we were excellent.