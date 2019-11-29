Jones warns fringe players they face a battle to get back in contention at Luton

Luton boss Graeme Jones has warned the players currently out of favour at Kenilworth Road that they face a real battle on their hands to get back into his first team thoughts.

The likes of George Moncur, Elliot Lee and Luke Berry have all not featured for Town in the league since September, while club captain Alan Sheehan has played just 45 minutes of Championship football this term, coming off the bench for the second half of the 3-0 defeat at Reading recently.

Speaking about their chances of being involved in the coming weeks, Jones said: "The players have performed well in the last two (games), so I’m not looking to change the squad, lets put it like that.

"Maybe personnel would change for tactical reasons, but I’m not looking to change the squad.

"There would have to be somebody forcing their way in, in terms of how they train every day, or somebody allowing their standards to drop and they go out of the group, that’s where we.

"It’s a little bit, 'come on, I want a bit of consistency now.'

"You know what we are, we need to perform, so everybody's got the shirt now, it's for them to lose.

"The players that aren't in have got to be professionals, they have to work hard for when the opportunity comes, as it will, as that's football.

"The ones that work hard and they dedicate themselves and it's really, really tough, that one little bit of seed comes their way, they're putting themselves in the best position, ready to take it.

"And then their careers can change because of it.

"You can go from being out to having a really, really successful career and it's how you manage yourself when you're not in the team that’s going to make the difference for when you do get the opportunity."