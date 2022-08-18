Jones warns Town squad livelihoods will be at stake if they don't improve soon

James Bree challenges for the ball against Preston on Saturday

Town chief Nathan Jones has warned his players that their livelihoods will be at stake if they don’t start picking up the results he expects this term.

The Hatters have made a poor start to their fourth campaign in the Championship, with two draws and two defeats, meaning they have just two points on the board so far, and sit one place off the bottom.

Although not getting too downhearted due to the season still being very much in its infancy, Jones knows it can’t carry on too much longer, saying: “It’s early days but when you’re a manager you always worry when you have bad performances.

“What we have to do is make sure we get back to it.

“Whatever it is, a hangover from last year, maybe people thinking we’re a top six side, so we can do this, we can do that, we’re not a top six side, we’re a bottom two side at the minute.

"That has to change, as if that doesn’t change, then people’s livelihoods are at stake.

“So what we have to do is make sure we go back to being us.

"Now we don’t fundamentally lose what we’re good at, so we’ll see.”

Jones doesn’t anticipate having to rip everything up that he has put in place at Luton to make that happen either, as he added: “It’s not so much making changes and changing things, it’s going back to what we’re good at and that’s what we have to do, as if we don’t then you lose football matches.

“I’ve not often gone four league games at this club without winning a game so that’s something new.

"We all have to learn, we all have to get better, and we will.