Jones: We dropped four points against Bristol City and Swansea

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side dropped four points in their last two games following a fourth consecutive draw after being held 3-3 at Kenilworth Road by Swansea City on Saturday.

The Hatters looked to be coasting at the break, 3-0 up against their opponents, who had barely threatened the home side's goal as Town looked odds-on to make it an even healthier margin of victory in the second period.

However, Harry Cornick then followed two-goal Elijah Adebayo in missing a glorious chance to add a fourth just after the hour mark, striking the post from close range when left one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The Swans made Town pay almost immediately, pulling one back, before they went on to score twice in the final five minutes to earn what had looked at one stage as a unlikely point.

That result followed a 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Wednesday night in which the Hatters wasted a host of opportunities during the first half before eventually netting their own stoppage time leveller through Danny Hylton.

Although it means Town are unbeaten in their last four matches, Jones felt they should have claimed more from the last two, saying: "We’re still picking up points and we’re not in any danger of anything, but we’ve dropped four points this week.

"We missed chances against Bristol City that we should have been out of sight and today, three nil up, should have been four, we should have been in a better position than that.

"“He (Elijah Adebayo) should have had another one in terms of that, the chances, Gabe’s (Osho) had a header first half as well, we had enough chances to have won the game.

“It was a real good volley (from Luke Berry), and that’s what he does, very good technique.

“I thought the third goal was outstanding, it really was, second goal came from real good pressing, and we could have had more first half.

"But that’s what it is, that’s the Championship, we have to swallow it and bite the bullet and go again.”

At the break, opposite number Russell Martin made three changes, bringing on Ben Cabango, Olivier Ntcham and Joel Piroe, the latter both netting in the final five minutes as Town couldn't close down their opponents in time.

Although both goalscorers are former U21 and U20 internationals for France and Holland respectively, Jones thought his side should have been able to handled the increased threat, as he continued: “It made a difference to them.

"They couldn’t have been as passive as they were first half, but they like to play a certain way, like to have two 10s, they had a little bit more penetration about them.

"We should have handled that as it should have suited us as their 10s cause you real problems, play between lines, but we handled that brilliantly well.

"It's just we really lost any impetus second half, in the last 30 minutes and we just couldn't get to the ball, couldn't press, couldn't win that and that was the frustrating thing.

All three goals came from outside the box, with the first two taking deflections on their way past Sluga and into the net, with Jones adding: “The first one took a massive one, the second one took one which took it into the top corner, third one less so, but the first two, yes they did and it’s tough.

“We play against opposition and these want to play out, they want to take chances and we’re a very good side at exploiting that, but at the end, we were just dead on our feet.