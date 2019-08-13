Jones: We must make possession count for something

Luton boss Graeme Jones has demanded his side make their monolopy on possession count in future after leaving Cardiff City with nothing to show for their efforts on Saturday.

The stats afterwards showed Town dominated the play, with 63 per cent possession, only to see the hosts claim all three points with a 2-1 win courtesy of Isaac Vassell’s last minute winner.

Despite having much less of the ball, the Bluebirds managed 17 shots, with five on target, to Town’s eight, only two troubling keeper Alex Smithies.

Jones said: “It was pleasing, but it didn’t get us anything.

“It’s a principle of our play, that’s how we want the ball.

"If you’ve got the ball, the opposition hasn’t so there’s less chance of them scoring a goal, but also you’ve got more chance of scoring a goal.

“That’s always been my priority, to have the ball in games, so I was pleased with that, but it has to count for something.

“If I’m honest, it only really counted for something when Cardiff scored.

“There was a change in mentality, which I’ve spoken about, an adapting phase in this league, I want that adapting phase to finish today, but we have to be realistic.

“We’re dealing with human beings and we’re still in that period.

“Tomorrow night (against Ipswich) might help that period, but right at the beginning, all I asked for was,' lets be competitive' and we have been.”

Once Aden Flint had put City in front, Town had their best spell, James Collins inches away from a leveller, before Matty Pearson headed home from a corner with five to go.

Jones now wants his side to play like that while still on level terms, saying: “I think we take risks how we play from the beginning, leaving numbers up the pitch, it’s just a mentality.

“It’s Cardiff, ex-Premier League, there’s a mental step to take.

"For 30 minutes, in between both goals, I think we dominated, but dominated with possession and we were a threat,.

“So we’re trying to work towards something, to do that for 90 minutes, not just 30, but 30 is better than none.”