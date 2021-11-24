Jones: We should have had three penalties at Forest

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side should have been awarded three penalties by referee Jeremy Simpson during their goalless draw at Nottingham Forest last night.

The Hatters did get one, just after the hour mark, when Jack Colback hauled down Tom Lockyer in the area and received his marching orders with it being his second yellow card offence.

Elijah Adebayo then saw his spot-kick saved by Brice Samba, the effort deflecting over the bar via the keeper’s legs.

Shortly afterwards, Fred Onyedinma was then clipped in the area by Tobias Figueiredo as he nipped into win the ball back, Simpson giving nothing, while he also waved away appeals when another Luton player was wrestled to the ground following another corner.

It might even have been four, with Onyedinma held back when trying to turn in the rebound following another wonderful Samba save from Kal Naismith in stoppage time, as Jones said: "It’s difficult for the referee to give three penalties at the City Ground, you’d get lynched, but they were definite pens.

"Straight after there was a pen (on Onyedinma), and then the one on Kal I think is even more blatant than the first one.

"It's really, really frustrating, but we had one pen and one pen would have been enough to win the game and we didn’t take it.

"So I can’t be crying that we didn’t have two more, because we had one and didn’t take it.”

The Town boss also felt that Adebayo’s effort should have been retaken with Sambal off his line when the attempt was struck, adding: "He's disappointed, but he works at it and the keeper was a mile off his line, so VAR would have made him take it again.

"But when you get an opportunity, he doesn't miss penalties normally, so we just dust him down and go again.

"We know this is a tough league, I remember watching the game at the City Ground and they lost 3-1 (two seasons ago) and were never in the game, I was here.