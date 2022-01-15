Jones: We were full value for Cherries victory

Kal Naismith lets fly with his sensational stoppage time winner against Bournemouth

Luton boss Nathan Jones insisted his side were ‘full value’ for their thrilling victory over Championship leaders Bournemouth this afternoon thanks to Kal Naismith's magnificent stoppage time winner.

It had looked like the shares were going to be spoiled at Kenilworth Road the score locked at 2-2 going into six minutes of time added on, before the Hatters fashioned one last opportunity.

A cross from the left was cushioned out to James Bree by Henri Lansbury, and his looping delivery into the area could only be half cleared by the visiting defence.

Taking it out of the sky, Naismith brought the ball down on his chest, chopped inside an opponent and then cool as you like, picked out the bottom corner from 20 yards to ensue bedlam in Bedfordshire.

It brought the end to a game that had seen Luton lead through Lloyd Kelly's second own goal in as many matches against the Hatters, before Cameron Jerome's strike was controversially ruled out by referee Leigh Doughty for offside, after he had initially pointed to the centre circle.

Allan Campbell did make it 2-0 from 20 yards, but the second period saw Bournemouth level through Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers, before Naismith did his thing.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: "It's as good as we had, considering the opposition as well as with the greatest respect, these will go up, these and Fulham, they’re the best two sides in the league, so to do what we did, because I thought we were full value for our win.

“We weren't categorically better than them, but I thought we were the more aggressive side.

"We created more problems, especially first half and then we finished strong with real intent to win a football match and that's what happened.

“It’s a wonderful way to win a game against a very, very, very good side, one of the top two sides in the division, that’s not even arguable.

“First half we were outstanding.

"I thought we were aggressive, thought we went after them, we were a threat, never mind about the disallowed goal as even if the goal had been given we wouldn’t have scored the second because the chain of events would have been different so a 2-0 lead going into half time was probably right, so I was really proud first half.

“We were always going to lack a bit of energy second half because we haven’t played, but the goals are poor, we should defend those better, but to show the character that we did as I thought we were the ones pushing late on to win the game.

"We made the game changers, changed shape a little bit, I thought we were aggressive, we pressed them, continued to press high, Henri Lansbury gave us that real platform late on just to keep us on the attack.