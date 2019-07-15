Jones: We weren't planning to peak for Eagles clash

Hatters boss Graeme Jones praised his players for their efforts in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win at Bedford Town on Saturday, coming on the back of a week-long training camp in Slovenia.

The Town players had only returned home on the evening before the game after an exhausting five days abroad, as Jones felt they did well to dig deep physically and see off their Southern League Division One Central opponents.

He said: “I think if we were planning to try to peak for any game we wouldn’t have had 14 sessions this week and that’s what we’ve had.

“It was a real volume day, it as a mentally demanding day for the players, so overall I’m delighted with how the week has gone.

“Most of the boys will have got back last night (Friday) between nine and 10 at their houses, but it’s on the back of 14 sessions.

“They had three sessions a day and two on Friday so this is part of their training programme.

“Obviously you want to win but the most important thing is everyone comes through unscathed.”

Second half goals from George Moncur and Jake Jervis were enough for the Hatters to triumph, but the margin of victory could and should have been far greater, Town missing opportunities galore, Moncur striking the woodwork and home stopper Alex Bennion producing an inspired display.

Jones continued: “There were plenty of chances for us in both halves.

“Unless I’m wrong they had two efforts at goal, James (Shea) made a really smart save first half and they scored with their second.

“I can think of maybe 10 clear-cut chances each half, but you’ve got to put them in the net.

“Overall I’m really pleased as it’s been about the training programme, this was the last session within that, so no injuries, I’m delighted with that.”

One thing that didn’t please Jones though was the manner in which the Eagles pulled a goal back, just moments after Jervis had doubled Town’s advantage late on.

He added: “Absolutely, the players know that, we’re trying to form good habits going forward.

“But late in the game, a lot of fatigue at the end of a long week, it can happen.

“That’s where the processes, where you need to really, really dig in.

"That’s where the challenge is to see that out, keep a clean sheet, do the right things, but we’ll learn from it.

“I’d rather learn today than in three weeks time.

“You learn all the time, I’ll go through the video and we’ll learn again, it’s a process and that’s where we are for pre-season.”