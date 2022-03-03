Jones: We wouldn't want a billionaire owner at Luton!

Town chief Nathan Jones admitted he wouldn’t want a billionaire owner to take over at Kenilworth Road as it could impact on the progression the club is already making.

The Hatters gave another example of just how far they have come in recent seasons, pushing current Champions League holders and World Club Cup champions Chelsea mightily close in the FA Cup last night, 22 minutes away from a famous upset.

Luton had led the fifth round tie 2-1 at half time through Reece Burke and Harry Cornick, only to see late goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku send the Blues through to the quarter-finals.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Prior to the game, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced he was putting the Stamford Bridge club up for sale, and when asked if he fancied a rich investor taking over the Hatters, Jones said: “No we’re happy with what we've got and I think if we had a billionaire owner, he'd only take away the beauty of us.

"At the minute, we're progressing at a nice rate, we’re evolving as a wonderful football club and we’re evolving at a very good rate.

"From where we've come, 2008-2009 they were a non-league club, we’ve evolved nicely, we're becoming a more aggressive, much more fluent Championship side and then eventually we want to evolve into a Premier League side.

"Sometimes that takes time and I think we're at a good rate at the minute and we’re at a rate we can cope with.

"So we’re happy with what we've got, and we've got fantastic owners, never mind if they're billionaires, we've got fantastic owners that are aligned with everything we want to do and that's the important thing here.”

With the news breaking regarding Abramovich's decision just an hour or so before kick-off, Jones understandably wasn't about to get drawn into a subject that doesn't concern him, as on whether he thought it might have affected Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of the game, he added: “I don’t want to get involved in any political things or things like that.

"I didn’t know that, but that's something that Chelsea have to concentrate on.

"We concentrate on our own business here and we do our business well and our reputation is integral to us.