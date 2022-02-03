Jones: We're very fortunate to have a player of James Bree's quality at Luton

James Bree was in fine form against Swansea City on Tuesday night

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes the Hatters should consider themselves 'fortunate' to have a player of James Bree’s quality in their ranks this season.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding recently, starting to show the kind of form that saw Aston Villa part with what was described as a 'substantial' fee when signing him from Barnsley as a 20-year-old back in January 2017.

It started before Christmas and the 1-1 draw with Fullham at Kenilworth Road when Bree sent over a superb free kick for Elijah Adebayo to score and then celebrated in front of a Town supporter who had been giving him some stick prior to the delivery, Jones stating afterwards the defender had 'Premier League' quality.

Although the full back and his team-mates had to wait 29 days for their next match, following the FA Cup win over Harrogate, he was back it again as soon as the league action restarted, playing a part in the thrilling winner over Bournemouth, when his dangerous cross was half cleared to Kal Naismith, and we all know what happened next.

Bree then missed two matches through injury, ending his run of playing every single minute in the second tier this term, before coming back against Bristol City and claiming the assist for Tom Lockyer's header, while his cross in the second half was eventually turned in for the winner, Jones labelling him a 'phenomenal technician' in his post match press conference.

A goalless draw against Blackburn followed at the weekend, Luton again going close through one of his dangerous free kicks, while perhaps his best outing came in the 1-0 win at Swansea on Tuesday night.

Stats show that from the seven crosses he attempted, six of them were accurate, as he should have set up at least one goal, with a free kick missed by Reece Burke and Gabe Osho, while Danny Hylton and Allan Campbell were picked out with precision for headers they both put wide.

Asked about his efforts afterwards, Jones said: "James Bree is as good a right back, right wing-back in this league, absolutely.

"His quality, the way he defends, he had to defend one v one loads, he’s a top right back and we’re very, very fortunate to have him.

"That’s a credit to our recruitment in what we do because we’ve got some real good players at this football club and considering the budget we’ve got, it’s exactly what we do.

"So considering that, we’re in a wonderful place, we really are."