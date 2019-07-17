Jones will continue to trawl the market for a right back

Town boss Graeme Jones is trawling the market for a right back after seeing Jack Stacey leave for Premier League Bournemouth recently.

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed an incredible campaign as Town secured the League One title, winning three prizes at the end of season’s awards do, was snapped up for an undisclosed fee by the Cherries, leaving Town light in that department.

New addition Martin Cranie can cover the position, while youngster Josh Neufville has been give a chance during the warm-up matches against Welwyn Garden City, Bedford Town and Basingstoke Town.

Brendan Galloway has been brought in to provide competition for Dan Potts on the other side of Town’s back four, with James Justin also departing and when asked if he had been disappointed to lose a player of Stacey’s undoubted quality, Jones said: “Yes because they’re difficult to replace.

"There’s not a load of right backs, I can assure you, we’re trawling the market.

“Jack was a pleasure to work with, I met JJ on two occasions, you could see what an outstanding character he was.

“You always want to work with the best players from last season, they would have had a big challenge here as well, still in the Championship, so gutted to lose them.

“I thought Martin Cranie did really well at right back tonight (against Basingstoke), that’s been the beauty of bringing him in, he secures you in a lot of positions.

“He’s got great composure and great experience, defends well, he knows what the league brings.

“So it’s just ongoing, looking, trying to strengthen.”