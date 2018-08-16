Jones won't leave his loan dealings until the last minute

Luton chief Nathan Jones doesn’t anticipate leaving his foray in the loan market to the last minute.

The Hatters boss has until August 31 to add to his League One squad and has already stated his desire to do so.

When asked if he was looking to act quickly on any incoming deal, he said: “Yes, god willing we will be.

“The position we’re in now is, we’re very happy with the squad, we’ve got real quality, we’ve got real competition, so to add to it takes some level of quality, we know that is the most difficult thing to do.

“There are plenty available on loan now to add numbers to our squad, but we don’t need numbers, what we would like to do is add pure quality.

“We’ve got competition all over, but we are still looking to have even more.”