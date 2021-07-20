Jones won't risk any players during pre-season as four miss Boreham Wood victory

Hatters chief Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones won’t be risking picking up any unnecessary injuries to his squad during pre-season after a number sat out Saturday’s 3-1 win at Boreham Wood due to minor knocks.

Summer signing Reece Burke was absent for the second game running, while Elliot Lee didn’t feature after starting the 5-0 win against Bedford Town on Wednesday night, with Danny Hylton and Luke Berry still yet to gain any minutes in the warm-up encounters.

The Town chief said: “We’ve got a few more to come back, there’s a couple not here, well there’s more than a couple.

“We’ve got four or five that are not here so it shows that we have really good depth, but you’re going to need that in the Championship.

“Danny’s just recovering, he’s had a few things, Bezza’s the same, he had a tiny little strain so we take no risks with him.

“Elliot as well is one, so is Reece Burke, these should be back imminently, we don’t take any risk, not this early in pre-season games.

“We’ve got that, plus Amari’i Bell who’s having a good tournament in the Gold Cup, so we’re in a decent place.”

Luton take on Portsmouth this weekend, before a home clash against Premier League Brighton, as Jones added: "Portsmouth will be a real tough one and then Brighton will be a real, real test.