Joy for Hatters boss as Shinnie starts to find the goal trail

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see midfielder Andrew Shinnie respond to the challenge of scoring more goals for the club with another at the weekend.

The 29-year-old curled home the opening strike in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Wycombe, making it three in his last 10 appearances.

Jones, who has often asked the ex-Birmingham man become more of a regular on the scoresheet, said: “That’s excellent and we need a goal return and an assist return.

“He’s an attacking midfield player, that’s what they’re brought here for, that’s why they’re the commodity that they are and I thought he was excellent.

“He was brave in possession, moved the ball well, took his chance, set Collo (James Collins) up for a perfectly good goal, so he should have had a goal and assist, but we’re very happy with him.

“The keeper’s a good keeper, he’s had a real good game and that was probably the only place he was going to score from that distance, and in off the post, very difficult to save.”

Team-mate Elliot Lee was another who was pleased to see his team-mate’s class coming through, adding: “All credit to Shins, he’s been in great form the last three or four games.

“He’s a brilliant player, one of the best football players at the club and I’m delighted he’s showing it on the pitch.

“We all see it, day in, day out in training, how good a footballer he is. All he’s been lacking is that consistency, he’s been playing really well, but just needs to add those goals and those assists.

“His performance for the first 60 minutes was outstanding, I thought he was unbelievable. I think he has been unbelievable for the last three or four games and I’m delighted for him.

“He’s one of my best mates at the club so long may it continue and I think if he’d have stayed on, the man of the match would be his.”