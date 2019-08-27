Joy for Luton boss as Town gain revenge over Cardiff

Town boss Graeme Jones was thrilled to gain some revenge over Cardiff City by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup with a wonderful 3-0 victory this evening.

The Bluebirds had triumphed in the league contest at the same venue just over a fortnight ago, but this time, they were handed a comprehensive reverse as Town eased through to round three.

A Junior Hoilett own goal, plus second half strikes from Alan Sheehan and Jake Jervis saw the Hatters progress, as Jones said: “We came here two and a half weeks ago, so they were aware, they had the emotion of the game, they felt the guttedness of losing with the last kick of the game.

“We’ve put that right tonight and it was definitely in the back of our minds.

“There was (an element of revenge), if I’m being honest, I wanted to come here and win.

“Looking back now, it’s easy to lose that way, moan and groan, blame people.

“Or sometimes you lose and you learn, and you learn from experience.

"We learned from West Brom and we learned from Sheffield Wednesday and I’m not saying we’re there yet as there’ll be some tests around the corner, and we’re still learning.

“But psychologically we feel like we’re at this level now, I can definitely say that.

“I am really satisfied, it shows the strength of the club and the playing squad.

“We came here and I think we have been ourselves, I think there was a big improvement from two-and-a-half weeks ago, that’s the only thing I wanted to measure."