Justin confident that Luton’s players won’t leave in window

Full back James Justin is confident that the Hatters will be able to keep their squad together during the upcoming transfer window.

After a stunning run of form that has seen Luton take 28 points from a possible 30, winning six in a row to move into the automatic promotion places, then there is bound to be interest in a number of the Town stars, Justin included.

However, the academy graduate believes the environment in place at Kenilworth Road will prove a hard one to give up, as he said: “We’ve got a bunch of top quality talent.

“I’m sure teams will be looking, but we’ll just be focusing on the next game and hopefully we can all stay together by the end of January.

“No-one here dislikes it and it just goes to show the culture we’ve got going here.

“Every day whether you’re in the team or out of the team, you come in and enjoy training.

“It’s not like, maybe other clubs where other players don’t like coming in and training, it’s a great culture here.”

Most transfer windows have seen Justin linked with a move away during his Town career, with the club turning down a six figure fee for the 20-year-old from Nottingham Forest during the summer of 2017.

Premier League side Brighton were tipped to be considering a move last January as well, but even if it’s not a quiet month for Justin, he won’t lose his focus on the task ahead, saying: “Nothing really fazes me, I don’t really read too much into it to be honest, I just play my football and get on with it.”

After winning promotion to League One last season, Luton have taken the new level by storm as the 2-0 win over Burton on Saturday saw them cement their second place and move four points in front of Sunderland, who lost 3-1 at leaders Portsmouth.

Justin always felt that the squad in place was well equipped for a promotion charge in the higher division this term.

He added: “From what we did in League Two, we ran away with games, left, right and centre and we knew that we were building towards League One all the time we were in League Two.

“Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we knew what we were capable of and this season it’s just all come together and we’re showing it.

“We’ve been building towards it.

“Last year there were only a few teams that tried to play similar to us, but in this league, it’s well over 50 per cent of the league that tries to play and get it down which comes into our hands.

“We’re hopeful of it (going up), anything can happen really, by half way through 2019, we hope to be in the Championship.”