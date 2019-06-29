Justin insists he is ready for the Premier League after Foxes switch

Defender James Justin insists he is ready to make the huge jump to the Premier League after leaving Kenilworth Road for Leicester City yesterday.

The 21-year-old penned a five year deal at the King Power Stadium yesterday, as the Hatters pocketed a club record fee, although the amount remained undisclosed.

Although he hasn't played above League One yet, Justin wasn't letting that faze him, as he told LCFC TV: “It’s been a long time coming for myself to make to move to the Premier League, but I feel like I’m ready for that moment.

“It’s been pretty hectic to be honest. I’ve just been trying to keep concentrated and do my off-season training and focus on doing that before I was thinking about anything else.”

With the Foxes now managed by former Liverpool and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, then Justin believes he is the perfect person to progress under.

The full back said: "Since Brendan has come in, I could see the spark in the team.

"Also, it seems like a very young and enthusiastic team, and I’d definitely like to be a part of that.

“He’s great with the younger players and developing them through their careers.

"Everyone that I spoke to speaks very highly of Brendan and I hope he can do the same with me.

"The training ground is obviously one of the key reasons why I’m here as well – to not only work on myself as a player, but as a person as well.”