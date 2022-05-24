Justin labels England call an 'absolute honour' as Three Lions chief Southgate looks forward to working with former Hatters defender

James Justin goes up against Roma's Tammy Abraham in the Europa Conference League this season

Former Luton defender James Justin described his maiden call-up to the full England squad as an ‘absolute honour.’

The 24-year-old was selected by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate to be part of the 27-man Nations League squad for games against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

Writing on Twitter, Justin said: “It's an absolute honour to receive my first senior call up for the #ThreeLions.

"Can't wait wait to meet up with the boys on Monday at St George's! @England.”

The full back, who moved to Leicester from the Hatters for a club record fee in May 2019 had been on the verge of a call-up to the squad in the early stages of last year after starring for the Leicester.

However, a serious ankle injury kept him out for 11 months, before he came back in January, going on to play 19 matches, with boss Southgate admitting he has now done enough to earn his opportunity.

The England chief said: “He's a player that we’ve followed for a long time and he obviously had a very serious injury and has now, we feel, played the number of matches and been able to play more regularly.

“He's comfortable playing left or right back and very comfortable with the ball.

"Super athlete, very good person, all the feedback on him from the U21s and people that have worked with him, so we're really looking forward to working with him more closely.”

Former Luton chairman Nick Owen tweeted on the news: “Well done, JJ.

“Brilliant news and especially pleasing after your terrible injury. Good luck!”

Also on Twitter, @27harding said: “Get in James proud moment for you and your family.”

@DynamoKevCOYH: “Congratulations - richly deserved and testament to your resilience after such a nasty injury.”

@antmccool7: ”Brilliant James. Well deserved and terrific resilience to come back. You know he is so proud!”

@JasonLTFC: “About time!!! All Luton fans will be full of pride seeing you in an England shirt.”

@DavoBostock: “One of our own and a legendary one at that.

“Good luck James!”

@wi11owthewisp: “You’ve earned it.

“Just give your all, that’s all you can do.

“Well done and good luck.”

@helpstonhatter: “Congratulations JJ - pride of Luton and alumni of Putteridge High School.”

@stopsleysharks: “Congrats JJ from all at Stopsley Sharks.”