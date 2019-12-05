Justin makes his Premier League debut as Leicester defeat Watford

Former Luton Town defender James Justin made his Premier League debut as Leicester City beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium last night.

The 21-year-old left Kenilworth Road in the summer after Town received a club record fee for the academy graduate who had made 114 appearances, scoring six times.

He made his Foxes debut in the Carabao Cup against Luton coincidentally, scoring on his return to the club, as Brendan Rodgers' side ran out easy 4-0 winners.

His only other game-time came when City beat Burton Albion 3-1 in the same competition, although he had been a regular on the bench for the top flight games.

Justin's chance eventually came last night, replacing Harvey Barnes with 10 minutes to go, the hosts 1-0 ahead thanks to Jamie Vardy's 55th minute penalty.

The full back went on to gain an assist on his league debut too, nodding the ball into the path of James Maddison, who beat Ben Foster to complete the scoring and make it seven straight wins for the Foxes.

Afterwards, Justin tweeted: "Delighted to make my Premier League debut and get the 3 points. Thanks for the support! #7inarow."

Meanwhile, England defender and team-mate Ben Chilwell, who went to Redborne Upper School in Ampthill, tweeted: "Great result tonight lads! @jamesjustin98 happy for you bro. PL debut and assist."