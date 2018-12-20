Justin named EFL Young Player of the Month

Luton defender James Justin has been named the EFL’s Young Player of the Month for November

The 20-year-old picked up the hugely prestigious award covering the 72 clubs across all three divisions, after a superb month which saw him play four League One games and the FA Cup win at Bury.

He scored twice against Plymouth and Bradford, while also setting up two goals in the process, as the league's official press release said: "At just 20 years of age, James continues to show maturity beyond his years as well as versatility in defence, and although this isn’t his first season in professional football, November was certainly a month to remember for the Luton-born defender.

"Four league appearances in total in November. Justin was part of a Luton side that conceded just twice, adding two goals and two assists to his personal tally as goals continue to come from all areas of the pitch for the league’s leading goalscorers."

The award is new for this season, as all contenders have to be a club developed player, which is defined as a player who has been registered with the relevant club for a minimum of 12 months prior to the end of his U19 season.

On receiving the award, Justin, who has been at Kenilworth Road for over 13 years, playing 88 times and netting six goals, said: “I’m over the moon. There’s lots of young talent throughout the leagues and to be notices for my performances is a special achievement.

“November was definitely a stand-out month for me and us as a club, especially with winning this award.

"It’s nice for me to add a couple of goals to my game as well, which I’ve been lacking at times.

“I’ve had to be patient and bide my time to make sure I got into the team regularly.

"I knew that once I got a regular spot I needed to take my chance, and I feel like I have done that.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “He’s thoroughly deserved it I feel.

"I’m slightly biased, because he’s our player, but he’s been in wonderful form and I’m really proud of him.

"It's always nice of us to get those accolades with Elliot (Lee, League One Player of the Month) and himself getting those and they are personal ones, but I'm sure they'll be first to praise the level of the team in enabling them to have a platform to produce those kind of performance

"So we’re very proud and he's at such a good level at the minute that we hope he continues that."